ATH Administration Opts Zero-tolerance Policy Against Corruption: Dr. Ata Lodhi

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2023 | 04:20 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) In a decisive move to root out corruption, Ayub Teaching Hospital has declared a zero-tolerance policy against any form of corruption or illegal activities within its premises, regardless of whether it involves hospital employees or contractors.

These views were expressed by the Hospital Director Dr. Ata Lodhi while chairing a meeting.

To address concerns and promote effective collaboration Medical Director, Professor Dr. Alam Zeb Swati, along with heads of various departments within the hospital were also present in the meeting.

The meeting facilitated a comprehensive discussion that primarily focused on the challenges faced by contractors in fulfilling their vital roles within the hospital.

The Hospital Director emphasized the significance of unimpeded work and keenly listened to the concerns raised by contractors, actively seeking practical solutions to ensure seamless operations.

During the meeting, Dr. Ata Lodhi reaffirmed the hospital's unwavering commitment to a corruption-free environment, stating, 'There is zero tolerance for corruption in the hospital. Any individual found engaged in illegal activities or seeking unlawful benefits, whether they are hospital employees or contractors, will face severe disciplinary actions, including contract termination.'

Recognizing the difficulties contractors may encounter while working within the hospital, an online complaint portal has been established for them to report any grievances promptly.

