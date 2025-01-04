Open Menu

ATH Administration Refutes Social Media Rumors About MRI Machine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2025 | 08:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) The administration of Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) has negated the propaganda circulating on social media regarding Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Machine clarifying that the machine weighs about 5500 kilogram and it is impossible to steal it.

In a clarification statement issued here Saturday, the hospital administration said MRI became dysfunctional during COVID and rumors regarding its steeling were baseless.

It was said that dismantling of machine also needs a long time of 15 days.

ATH administration clarified that magnetic of MRI machine became dysfunctional five years back and a new machine with modern software was procured by KP Procurement Regulatory Authority under upgrade policy of the manufacturer.

The statement also demanded of critics to present proofs of baseless allegation and added that propaganda was meant to target the repute and credibility of ATH.

