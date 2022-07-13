ATH administration rejects allegation of mismanagement during torrential rains

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) administration Wednesday categorically rejected the allegation of mismanagement during the heavy downpour and sharing of the footage in a tweet regarding the flooding and said that it is an attempt of disinformation against the ATH and the KP government.

The administration has clarified that this footage is of last year's flooding and no such thing happened during the current monsoon season in Abbottabad, the news on social media is totally baseless.

ATH has taken all necessary precautionary measures with the support of district administration and we expected that no such incident would happen in the future at ATH.

The management of Ayub Teaching Hospital is working with the district administration to resolve the issue, and various major drains of the hospital have been cleared. In addition, the district administration and the ATH administration will soon begin construction of new Nullahs to amicably drain the rainwater.

ATH administration also shared new photos and videos of the hospital showing everything in order inside the hospital building.