ATH Administration Serves Show-cause Notices To The Protesting GHA Leadership

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2023 | 08:00 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad administration Tuesday while taking action against protesting staff of Grand Health Alliance (GHA) has served show-cause notices to the leaders.

ATH spokesperson while talking to the media stated that the hospital administration made multiple attempts to negotiate with the strikers, but they were unsuccessful.

Earlier, GHA had sent a request for a meeting to the CEO, which was accepted, and then the CEO's secretary informed the GHA through a letter that they should first end the strike, and then the board would allocate time for negotiations. This decision was made because patients and their families have been facing difficulties for the past 10 days, and the board is prepared for negotiations.

Considering the issues faced by the public, the hospital administration has issued show-cause notices regarding the implementation of the Medical and Technological Institute disciplinary policy.

The reason for taking this action is the ongoing strike, which has caused problems for the public for several days. The hospital administration will take every possible step to ensure the facilities for the patients and their families." On the other side, ATH administration hired a private sanitation company for the cleaning of the hospital which was collecting garbage from various areas of the hospital suddenly a group of hospital sanitation staff snatched the garbage bags and threw them inside the wards.

ATH termed this action as inhumane and against ethics and said that strict action would be taken against those who are involved in the incident.

