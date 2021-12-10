ATH bans entry without vaccination certificate

UrduPoint.com

Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Friday banned the entry of patients and visitors without vaccination certificate

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Friday banned the entry of patients and visitors without vaccination certificate.

According to the notification issued by the KP Health Department, it is mandatory to ensure the status of all elective admissions and vaccination status of all attendants.

All entry points of the main hospital premises will be monitored by the security department to ensure that only vaccinated persons can enter the building for elective services.

Issuance of slips for OPD elective services will strictly be associated with proof of vaccination, for all cold cases in accidents and emergency department's status for vaccination must ensure.

Talking to APP, spokesperson of ATH said that hospital administration would strictly follow the instruction of the provincial government to restrict the further spread of COVID-19 as a new variant of the outbreak is approaching in the country.

He further said that they had also taken all possible measures to comply with the orders and ensure checking of Coronavirus vaccination certificate.

