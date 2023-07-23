Open Menu

ATH Board Meets To Resolve Issues In Institution

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 23, 2023 | 04:30 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Chairman Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) board of Governor Mushtaq Jadoon Sunday chaired a meeting of the Board at AMC to address the current challenges and issues faced by the institution and gather information on the responsibilities of the hospital's authorities.

The meeting was attended by the Board members, including Wing Commander (R) Ayaz Khan and Professor Dr. Aftab Rabani and the hospital's management team.

During the meeting, Dean Professor Dr. Omar Farooq and Medical Director Professor Dr. Alam Zeb Swati provided detailed briefings on their respective responsibilities and ongoing projects. Furthermore, Hospital Director Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed, Nursing Director Shams ul Huda, and Finance Director Faheem Khan will also provide their briefings in the coming week.

The Board members discussed the issues pertaining to the hospital's Human Resources (HR) and explored further avenues for progress. They were also briefed on the complete status of the litigation cases. They emphasized that resolving these matters through sitting together with hospital employees would be a favorable development.

The hospital administration is striving to provide the best possible facilities for the treatment and care of patients, and its objective is to ensure the public is provided with top-notch healthcare services. In addition to this, every effort is being made to address other challenges faced by the public.

