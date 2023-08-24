Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Thursday celebrated the achievements of its Pathology Department as the past five months have witnessed an impressive feat, the hospital conducted tests in its laboratory

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ):Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Thursday celebrated the achievements of its Pathology Department as the past five months have witnessed an impressive feat, the hospital conducted tests in its laboratory.

These tests encompassed bone marrow 86, haematology 131,713, chemistry 443,394, microbiology 128,484, blood bank 10,601, molecular lab 15,584, and cytology 181.

Despite the increasing influx of patients daily, Ayub Teaching Hospital has shown its commitment to providing medical services. Through the utilization of modern, well-equipped machines, patients receive the convenience of various tests, ensuring their comprehensive healthcare needs are met within the facility's capabilities.

Dr. Romana Arshad while briefing about the department's accomplishments in the preceding months, underscored the significant milestones. She also shared insights into the department's future vision, outlining the practices and objectives that will steer its progress in the times ahead.

Medical Director ATH Professor Dr. Omar Farooq lauded the Pathology Department's accomplishments and extended his congratulations to the award recipients. He underscored the department's pivotal role in the hospital's overarching mission of delivering high-quality healthcare to the community.

Dr Omer Farooq emphasized the significance of collaborative efforts across all medical disciplines and encouraged the staff's fervor and dedication.