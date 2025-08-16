ATH Declares Emergency After Severe Weather In Region
Published August 16, 2025
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) In view of the recent heavy rains and flood situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, followed by the government’s declaration of an emergency, MTI Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) has also declared an emergency on Saturday.
On the instructions of Hospital Director Dr. Sajjad Ahmed Afridi, the Emergency Department, Orthopedic Ward and Surgical Wards have been placed on high alert.
All relevant departments have been directed to immediately arrange vacant beds, essential equipment, and other facilities to ensure timely and effective medical treatment for the injured in any emergency situation.
Dr. Sajjad Ahmed Afridi stated that the entire medical and paramedical staff of the hospital should remain alert and ready to respond instantly at all times. He further said that Ayub Teaching Hospital, with all its capacity and resources, is fully prepared to serve the affected people.
