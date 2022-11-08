ATH Director asks sanitary workers to maintain cleanliness in hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Hospital Director Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Dr Ashfaq Ahmed on Monday's late night paid a surprise visit to various wards of the hospital and checked the cleanliness.

While speaking to the attendants of the patients, Dr. Ishfaq said people should refrain from spitting and smoking in the hospital and help the management keep the hospital clean.

He expressed anger over the lack of cleanliness at various places and issued a warning to the concerned supervisors, saying that hospital staff was needed to work wholeheartedly to further improve the sanitation system in the hospital.

He said that one of the top priorities of the ATH administration was to provide better facilities to the public in the hospital by utilizing all resources. In that regard, he said, "We also need the cooperation of the people visiting the hospital."