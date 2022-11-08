UrduPoint.com

ATH Director Asks Sanitary Workers To Maintain Cleanliness In Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2022 | 05:40 PM

ATH Director asks sanitary workers to maintain cleanliness in hospital

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Hospital Director Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Dr Ashfaq Ahmed on Monday's late night paid a surprise visit to various wards of the hospital and checked the cleanliness.

While speaking to the attendants of the patients, Dr. Ishfaq said people should refrain from spitting and smoking in the hospital and help the management keep the hospital clean.

He expressed anger over the lack of cleanliness at various places and issued a warning to the concerned supervisors, saying that hospital staff was needed to work wholeheartedly to further improve the sanitation system in the hospital.

He said that one of the top priorities of the ATH administration was to provide better facilities to the public in the hospital by utilizing all resources. In that regard, he said, "We also need the cooperation of the people visiting the hospital."

Related Topics

Visit All From Top

Recent Stories

Imran Khan terms FIR registered against attack on ..

Imran Khan terms FIR registered against attack on his life as “farcical”

36 seconds ago
 Aitzaz Ahsan visits Imran Khan at Zaman Park

Aitzaz Ahsan visits Imran Khan at Zaman Park

47 minutes ago
  Arshad Sharif’s killing: Inquiry committee ret ..

 Arshad Sharif’s killing: Inquiry committee returns home from Kenya

1 hour ago
 Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Punjab police ..

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Punjab police submit record of FIR in Supre ..

1 hour ago
 Punjab CM blames police for not registering FIR as ..

Punjab CM blames police for not registering FIR as per demand of Imran Khan: Sou ..

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam to be: A high-functioning anchor

Babar Azam to be: A high-functioning anchor

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.