ATH Director provides wheelchairs and stretchers to the various deptts

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Hospital Director Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad Dr. Ishfaq Tuesday while taking notice of public complaints provided wheelchairs and stretchers to the various departments of the hospital.

Dr. Ashfqa during his visit to the hospital said that the administration would provide more wheelchairs and stretchers to facilitate patients and people visiting the hospital, this was a public hospital and we all have to improve its services by cooperating administration.

He further said"We will not compromise on the provision of facilities to the patients in the ATH while hospital administration is committed to helping patients."The hospital director advised people not to throw garbage in the hospital and after using wheelchairs and stretchers place them from where they acquired them.

Dr. Ishfaq disclosed that the hospital administration has a huge number of CNIC and Service cards for the people who were deposited against the wheelchairs and stretchers and did not come back.