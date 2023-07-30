Open Menu

ATH Doctors Perform First Laparoscopic Surgery By Using 4K UHD System

Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2023 | 05:00 PM

ATH doctors perform first Laparoscopic surgery by using 4K UHD system

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad in a bid to provide state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to the patients, on Sunday introduced a brand new 4K UHD laparoscopic surgery system.

Laparoscopic surgery system Model Karl Storz Image 1S is an advanced system, imported from Germany, has been successfully utilized in its first operation with remarkable results.

Laparoscopic surgery, also commonly known as laser operation, is a groundbreaking minimal invasive or minimal access surgery technique performed through small incisions in the abdomen.

It involves the use of long instruments and a camera system to examine the internal organs visually. The newly installed Karl Storz Image 1S system offers an unprecedented 3840x2160 resolution, providing highly detailed visuals and enhancing surgical precision.

The benefits of laparoscopic surgery for patients are numerous. Unlike traditional open surgeries that require large incisions, laparoscopic procedures eliminate the need for extensive cuts to the abdomen.

As a result, patients experience faster recovery times, reduced chances of infection, early mobilization, decreased pain, and shorter hospital stays. Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad is privileged to possess such a cutting-edge laparoscopic surgery system, equipped with unique specifications, making it one of the few of its kind in Pakistan.

Dr. Bahri Rome expressed gratitude for the acquisition of the laparoscopic surgery system. "With this advanced technology, our surgical team can provide unparalleled care to our patients. The high-resolution visual feed allows us to detect even the smallest details during surgeries, enhancing accuracy and improving patient outcomes."The successful operation performed using the Karl Storz Image 1S system exemplifies the commitment of ATH Abbottabad to providing the best healthcare services to the local community. Continual upgrades in technology ensure that patients receive the most advanced treatments available.

