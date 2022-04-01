UrduPoint.com

ATH Doctors Removes 15 KG Uterine Tumor From A Female Patient

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Doctors of Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad Friday removed a 15-kilogram heavy tumor from the abdomen of a 52-year-old woman after a complicated operation that lasted for 3 hours

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Doctors of Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad Friday removed a 15-kilogram heavy tumor from the abdomen of a 52-year-old woman after a complicated operation that lasted for 3 hours.

According to the ATH spokesperson, removing a tumor weighing 15 kg was a very difficult task. the doctors have informed the media that the woman had gone to a private hospital in Mansehra a few months ago due to abdominal pain, during an abdominal operation local doctors failed to remove the tumor.

Later the patient visited several doctors for check-ups in different cities of Pakistan but no one could operate the lady and after some lab tests, the doctors have given medicine and sent her back home.

Later the patient's relatives brought her to the gynecology department of Ayub Teaching Hospital, where a team led by Gynea Ward A Professor Dr. Aziz-un-Nisa, including Dr. Anisa Fawad, and Dr. Ansa islam, Dr. Sadia Bibi and Dr. Bushra Zardad operated the patient.

After performing a very difficult operation, these doctors successfully removed a 15 kg uterine tumor which was a very difficult operation. The patient is now in the Gynecology A unit, her condition is stable and recovering fast.

