ATH Establishes Isolation Ward For Patients Of Corona Virus

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 03:51 PM

Dean Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Professor Dr. Umer Farooq and Medical Director Professor Dr. Ahsan Aurangzeb conducted an emergency meeting to take advance measures to tackle the Corona Virus here on Tuesday

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) Dean Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Professor Dr. Umer Farooq and Medical Director Professor Dr. Ahsan Aurangzeb conducted an emergency meeting to take advance measures to tackle the Corona Virus here on Tuesday.

ATH which is the largest and the only tertiary care health facility in north Pakistan has set up an isolation ward for the suspected patients. Special instructions have been issued to the staff of the accident and emergency, medicine departments.

People who have traveled to China in the last 15 days or working with Chinese people in CPEC, who have visited China recently and have flu-like symptoms should consult a doctor. They have been advised to wear masks, gowns and use hand sanitizers after treating every patient.

Corona viruses are zoonotic, meaning they are transmitted between animals and people. Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, and cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, the infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death.

Head of Medicine Department Professor Dr. Atiq-ur-Rehman, Nursing Director Shams-ul-Huda, In-charge Accident & Emergency Department Dr. Khurram, focal person Dr. Imran Farooq and Media Manager Amber Javed attended the meeting.

Dr. Umer Farooq said that providing better treatment to the patients and protection to our health staff is the foremost priority and we are ready to take all the measures in this regard.

