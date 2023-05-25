ATH faces severe financial crises owing to non-release of budget

Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad was facing a severe financial crisis due to the non-release of its budget

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad was facing a severe financial crisis due to the non-release of its budget.

ATH is the only tertiary care hospital serving a population of more than 8.5 million in the northern region of Pakistan.

The hospital operations are solely reliant on its reserve funds as the third and fourth budget releases have not been made.

According to the sources, if the budget is not released immediately, the hospital will face significant difficulties in fulfilling its responsibilities towards its employees and maintaining essential healthcare services after the month of June.

ATH caters to a large number of patients traveling from remote areas of Hazara, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit. It provides life-saving services for thousands of individuals in need of standardized medical care.

The Outpatient Department (OPD) observes the arrival of more than 15,000 patients daily, while a large number of patients are admitted to various wards of the hospital for treatment. However, if necessary funds are not made available, the consequences will be severe, leading to the complete shutdown of critical services.

The repercussions of such actions will disproportionately affect a large population in urgent need of medical assistance.

ATH, amidst its challenging financial situation, will not only be unable to compensate its hardworking staff but will also put the continuity of healthcare services at risk, which the local community heavily relies on.

It is crucial for the relevant authorities to acknowledge the urgency of this matter and promptly allocate the necessary budget to ensure the uninterrupted provision of healthcare services at ATH.