ATH gets latest X-ray machines

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :A modern digital X-ray machine worth five million rupees was installed in the emergency department of Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad. This facility will be useful not only for the people of the Hazara division but also for patients coming from Gilgit and Azad Kashmir.

According to the details, three Computed Radiography (CR) systems were purchased for the Radiology Department of the hospital, one of these was installed in ATH emergency, while the remaining two CRs will be installed in the main radiology department.

This would save the patients the trouble of having to go to the second floor to get their X-rays done.

With the addition of the three CR systems, all the departments would be shifted to a digital X-ray facility.

The board of Governors of Ayub Medical Institution has also approved the installation of more modern machines for the improvement of the hospital and to ensure better facilities for the patients.

Through this advanced digital X-ray machine, the entire body will be scanned. However, the X-ray would be taken only of the required part.