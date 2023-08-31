Open Menu

ATH Holds Meeting To Address Dialysis Unit Challenges Amidst Patient Influx

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2023 | 05:00 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) on Thursday held a meeting to tackle the critical issues faced by its Dialysis Unit due to an overwhelming influx of patients from Hazara, Gilgit, and Azad Kashmir.

The Primary objective of the meeting was to promptly address the urgent challenges and concerns confronting the Dialysis Unit.

Medical Director ATH Professor Dr. Alam Zeb Swati chaired the meeting, aiming to devise immediate strategies and effective policy measures to mitigate potential serious repercussions for patients and the hospital.

The hospital is facing a surge in patients, further intensified by the recent suspension of the Health Facilities Program.

This suspension led to an unanticipated influx of patients referred from private hospitals across the region, significantly straining the hospital's resources and administration.

In response to this situation, the Dialysis Unit urgently appealed to the hospital administration for a consistent and transparent policy to manage the sudden increase in patient admissions, not only for the present scenario but also for the foreseeable future.

In-charge, Dialysis Unit, Dr. Aisha, stressed the potential complexities arising from preferential treatment for registered patients and decisions regarding emergency and ward admissions, upholding ethical and professional standards in patient care was highlighted as paramount.

Presently, the ATH has a total of 7 dialysis machines, with 2 dedicated to Hepatitis C patients, 1 for Hepatitis B, and the remaining 4 allocated for regular dialysis cases. However, the current allocation falls significantly short of meeting the demands of Hazara.

This shortage, coupled with maintenance crises, has forced the Dialysis Unit to operate with only 4 machines.

Immediate efforts are being made by the Electromedical Department to expedite repairs and procurement processes, ensuring uninterrupted care for patients.

Urgent acquisition of new dialysis machines is imperative to maintain continuous and high-quality patient care.

The hospital administration is committed to maintaining the standard of care for all patients and is taking all possible measures to address the situation.

