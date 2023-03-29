UrduPoint.com

ATH Installs ETT And ECHO Machines

Published March 29, 2023

ATH installs ETT and ECHO machines

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) on Wednesday installed Exercise Tolerance Test (ETT) and ECHO machines to facilitate the masses on a local level.

According to the details, state-of-the-art ETT and ECHO machines were installed at a cost of 7.

3 million rupees at the Cardiology department which would be helpful to provide treatment and testing facilities to the patients.

ATH spokesperson informed the media that the new testing facility for the patients would also provide a huge relief as the market price of the test is 4000 rupees while ATH would charge just 350 rupees as operational cost.

He said that the administration of ATH was trying its best to facilitate the masses and provide the best available testing and treatment facilities.

