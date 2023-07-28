ATH launches free Cornea transplantation service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Friday is all set to provide free Cornea transplantation services with the support of the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APPNA), marking a significant milestone in healthcare accessibility.

The hospital is ready to conduct its first transplantation on Saturday, as part of this initiative.

Typically, the cost of such transplantations in private hospitals ranges from Rs 500,000 to 600,000, making it unaffordable for many patients. However, Ayub Teaching Hospital's decision to offer this service without any charge is a commendable step towards addressing the financial barriers to medical treatments.

The initiation of the transplantation service is attributed to the dedicated efforts of Dr. Danish Zafer, Chairman of the Internal Medicine department, along with the collective hard work of other doctors involved.

Expressing gratitude, the hospital administration and the ID department extended their heartfelt thanks to APPNA for their generous cooperation and support in making this facility a reality at Ayub Teaching Hospital.

This remarkable endeavor by Ayub Teaching Hospital, backed by the collaborative efforts of healthcare professionals and APPNA's benevolence, is expected to benefit numerous patients who require transplantation services but face financial constraints.