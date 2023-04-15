ATH launches ROP screening programme to ensure healthy vision of newborns

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) on Saturday launched a new Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) screening programme for newborns.

ROP is a serious eye disease that affects premature babies and can lead to vision loss or blindness if left untreated.

This screening programme aims to identify ROP in premature infants and provide timely treatment to prevent vision loss.

According to the details, the ROP screening programme at ATH is available for all premature babies who are born before 34 weeks of gestation or have a birth weight of fewer than 1,500 grams.

The program uses state-of-the-art equipment to perform retinal examinations and identify any signs of ROP.

The screening is performed by experienced pediatric ophthalmologists who specialize in detecting and treating eye disorders in children.

While speaking on the occasion Dean Ayub Medical College & CEO ATH Dr Umer Farooq said that "We are pleased to offer this critical screening programme to our patients and their families,".

He said that "ROP is a serious condition that can have lifelong consequences for premature babies and early detection and treatment are crucial to prevent vision loss and preserve the child's visual function."