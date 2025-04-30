Open Menu

ATH Moves Towards Paperless Future With Donation Of 54 Smart Computers

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2025 | 06:00 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) In a major step towards digitization, Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) has received 54 state-of-the-art computers, donated by Dean and CEO of Ayub Medical Institution, Professor Dr. Saqib Malik, to support the hospital’s transition to a paperless system.

In accordance with the directives of the board of Governors, the new computers were formally handed over to Hospital Director Dr. Sajjad Ahmad Afridi by Dr. Saqib Malik. The devices will be installed in the Outpatient Department (OPD) to facilitate digital record-keeping and streamline patient care services.

Deputy Director IT, Engineer Shehryar Ali, highlighted that the implementation of this system is expected to save the hospital nearly Rs. 20 million annually. He emphasized that the digital transformation will not only reduce operational costs but also improve efficiency and patient satisfaction.

As part of the new system, radiology images will now be available digitally within a minute, enabling doctors to make faster and more accurate diagnoses. Moreover, through the Hospital Information Management System (HIMS), patients' reports will be directly accessible in the OPD, eliminating the need for long queues and wait times.

Hospital officials stated that this initiative aligns with the Board of Governors' vision for modernizing healthcare delivery and creating a patient-friendly environment. The installation of these computers marks a crucial advancement in leveraging technology to enhance the quality of treatment and healthcare services.

