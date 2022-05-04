UrduPoint.com

ATH One Of Best Hospitals In Terms Of Public Care: Dr Ishafaq

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2022 | 02:20 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2022 ) :Director Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad Dr. Ishfaq Ahmed Wednesday paid a surprise visit to the various wards and directed the staff to ensure the provision of facilities to the patients and cleanliness of the hospital.

He said that Ayub Teaching Hospital is one of the best hospitals in terms of public care and treatment, the administration is taking all possible measures to provide facilities and improve the condition of the hospital.

Ashfaq Ahmed said that the purpose of reviewing the ongoing work and other arrangements in the hospital is to provide better health facilities to the people.

The director ATH also checked the attendance of the staff on duty in Emergency and other wards during the 'Eid vacations.

While talking on the occasion he said that we would not tolerate any negligence in the provision of facilities and treatment to the patients and maintain the cleanliness of the hospital as per standard.

During the visit, the hospital director instructed the nursing staff to cut the syringes and drips properly and said that such negligence will not be accepted again. Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed instructed the on-duty DMS to ensure cleanliness in the hospital as it is the basic right of the patients to be treated in a clean environment.

