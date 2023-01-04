UrduPoint.com

ATH Organises Pediatric Surgery Workshop

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2023 | 03:40 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The Orthopedic Ward, Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH), on Wednesday organized a day long 'Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery' workshop under the chairmanship of ATH Medical Director Professor Dr Alamzeb Swati.

Expert pediatric orthopedic surgeons from all over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated in the workshop. Dean, Ayub Medical College and ATH CEO, Professor Dr Umar Farooq said that the purpose of conducting the workshop was to reduce the hardships of the people, as earlier only a few doctors of ATH could perform complex pediatric orthopedic surgeries and most of the patients had to go to Peshawar, Rawalpindi and other cities of Pakistan to get treatment.

He said, "After this workshop, complex pediatric orthopedic surgeries will now be easily performed at Ayub Teaching Hospital, which will greatly reduce the problems faced by the public." This was the first Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery workshop to be conducted live from the operation theater at the CME Hall of ATH.

Dr Salik Kashif, Associate Professor at Orthopedic Surgery Department of Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar, Dr Saeed Jadoon, Assistant Professor Orthopedics, Peshawar Medical College, Dr Yad Zaman, District Orthopedic Surgeon Timrgarh, Dr islam Hussain, District Orthopedic Surgeon Timrgarh, Dr Sardar Sohail Afsar, HOD and Associate Professor QHAMC Nowshera, Dr Yaqoob Rahman, Assistant Professor QHAMC Nowshera, Dr Akbar Ali Assistant Professor QHAMC Nowshera and Dr M Riaz Supr participated in the workshop.

In the workshop, the participating doctors watched live surgery, and asked direct questions to the surgeons who were performing a surgery in the OT.

Medical Director Prof. Dr Alamzeb Swati thanked HOD IT Shehryar Ali for installing the latest system for the workshop in ATH. He thanked Dr Umar Farooq for organising this workshop and promised to hold such workshops for other departments.

