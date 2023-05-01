ATH organizes a workshop on "Early Detection and Referral of Newborn Musculoskeletal Examination"

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Monday organized a workshop on "Early Detection and Referral of Newborn Musculoskeletal Examination". The workshop aimed to provide healthcare professionals with the knowledge and skills required to identify and manage musculoskeletal problems in newborns.

ATH was supported by a team of renowned medical experts, including Dr. Salik Kashif, a leading pediatric orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Alamzeb Swati, a renowned medical director with extensive experience in musculoskeletal disorders, and Dr. Muhammad Younas, an Orthopedic Surgeon.

The workshop covered a range of topics, including early detection and diagnosis of musculoskeletal problems in newborns, appropriate referral and treatment options, and the role of physical therapy in managing these disorders.

The workshop also featured a keynote address by prof Alamzeb Swati, the Chief Guest and Medical Director of Ayub Teaching Hospital.

Prof Alam Zeb Swati emphasized the importance of early detection and referral of musculoskeletal disorders in newborns and applauded the efforts of the workshop facilitators in educating healthcare professionals in this field.

"We are excited to have hosted such a successful workshop, bringing together healthcare professionals from across the region to enhance their skills and knowledge in the management of musculoskeletal disorders in newborns," said Dr. Muhmmad Younas.

He further said that "the expertise of our esteemed facilitators and the active participation of healthcare professionals made this event a great success."The workshop was attended by healthcare professionals from various fields, including pediatricians, obstetricians, neonatologists, physical therapists, and others.