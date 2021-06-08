UrduPoint.com
ATH Organizes Blood Donation Camp

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 08:21 PM

Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Tuesday organized a day-long blood donation camp with the cooperation of Hazara Motorways Police here at Abbottabad Interchange

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Tuesday organized a day-long blood donation camp with the cooperation of Hazara Motorways Police here at Abbottabad Interchange.

According to the ATH sources, in the camp employees of Hazara motorway police including jawans and officers donated blood. While appreciating the enthusiasm of the motorway police force, DSP Headquarters Syed Saqib Shah lauded the efforts of employees who have donated blood for a noble cause.

He said that blood was the most precious gift that anyone could give to another person, the gift of life while a decision to donate your blood could save a life, or even several if your blood is separated into its components particularly red cells, platelets and plasma which can be used individually for patients with specific conditions.

Saqib Shah further said that safe blood saves lives, blood is needed by women with complications during pregnancy and childbirth, children with severe anemia, often resulting from malaria or malnutrition, accident victims and surgical and cancer patients.

There is a constant need for a regular supply of blood because it can be stored only for a limited period of time before use, regular blood donation by a sufficient number of healthy people is needed to ensure that blood will always be available whenever and wherever it is needed, adding the DSP headquarters said.

The blood donation camp in charge Professor Dr. Romana thanked Hazara Motorway police for their cooperation and said that we would continue cooperation.

