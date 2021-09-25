UrduPoint.com

ATH Organizes Orientation Program For Newly Recruited Nurses

25th September 2021

ATH organizes orientation program for newly recruited nurses

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Administration was working to improve the quality of patient care. This was expressed by the Nursing Manager Raza ul Haq while addressing orientation sessions for newly recruited nurses at ATH.

He further said that the purpose of the orientation program was to familiarize the new staff with the institute and enhance their skills. During the orientation program sessions vital signs monitoring, documentation, drug dose calculation, bedsore assessment and care, head to toe assessment and critical care nursing.

The concluding ceremony was attended by nursing supervisors, facilitators, nursing manager, nursing superintendent and nursing director.

Nursing superintendent Rukhsana Waseem stressed on professional attitude while dealing with patients.

Nursing director Shams Ul Huda appreciated the efforts of NES and stated that the process to enhance unit specific and general competencies of nurses has been initiated, we all need to transform and pledge that they will provide quality care to the patientsMoreover, special sessions were arranged on therapeutic communication, communication skills, time management, ethics, conflict resolution, it module, nursing hierarchy, and professional development.

The sessions were coordinated by the NES coordinator and Nursing Manager Raza ul Haq, facilitator Saira Ali Zaman and the visiting facilitators Nazia Shah, Izhar Ali, Tayyab and Attiq.

