ATH prioritizes patient care and cleanliness: Dr Ishfaq Ahmed

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :In a bid to provide the best medical treatment amidst a clean environment, the Hospital Director of Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Dr Ashfaq Ahmed paid a visit to the various operation theaters of the hospital Yesterday night.

During a visit, he reviewed staff attendance and cleanliness standards within the hospital premises. The administration has taken measures to enforce cleanliness by instructing the contracted sanitation company, M.G.M, to address any deficiencies in the washroom facilities.

The hospital administration has also taken a firm stance against sanitation employees who prematurely left their duties. The salaries of these six employees will be deducted for the day. Moreover, strict actions have been ordered against sanitation workers who failed to adhere to their duty timings.

The ATH administration has introduced a policy allowing only one attendant per patient and occupying beds for sleeping purposes in the hospital is strictly prohibited. Stern measures will be taken against those violating this policy, and stringent actions will be directed toward relatives causing disturbances.

Dr Ashfaq Ahmed emphasized the importance of maintaining these rules.

The hospital administration is unwavering in its commitment to ensuring the highest levels of cleanliness. There will be no compromises when it comes to maintaining a pure environment.

The Maintenance Department of the hospital has expressed its disappointment and frustration over instances of negligence within various wards. Immediate directives have been issued to expedite the completion of pending tasks.

The Director of ATH urges the public to play their part in maintaining cleanliness within the hospital premises. Visitors are requested to avoid spitting, littering, and smoking in various areas of the hospital to contribute to a clean atmosphere.

Dr Ashfaq Ahmed emphasized the necessity for hospital staff to demonstrate dedicated and wholehearted efforts to further enhance the hospital's cleanliness system.