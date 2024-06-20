ATH Provides Medical Services To 5,081 Patients During Eid-ul-Azha
Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2024 | 11:49 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) The administration of Ayub Teaching Hospital MTI Abbottabad on Thursday released a comprehensive report during three days of Eid where total of 5,081 patients were provided emergency services.
According to the ATH spokesperson, 37 Medico-Legal Case (MLC) patients also received treatment during this period, while the emergency department attended to 165 victims of road traffic accidents.
In addition to emergency services, the hospital's departments of gynecology, orthopedics, cardiology, ICU, surgery, ENT, pediatrics medicine, pediatrics surgery, medical, dental, eye, radiology, dialysis, and pathology remained fully operational during the three days of Eid-ul-Azha.
In the gynecology emergency department, 325 patients were provided treatment, while the dialysis unit conducted 54 sessions, similarly, 76 operations were performed in the emergency operating theater and 11 gunshot victims were also brought to the hospital for treatment. He said approximately 444 patients were admitted to various wards.
The hospital administration had completed all necessary arrangements prior to the holidays, the spokesperson said, adding that doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, and administrative teams were on duty to provide emergency services.
He said the Hospital Director and Medical Director commended all staff members for providing medical services during the holidays with dedication.
