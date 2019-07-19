ATH provides OPD facilities to 0.5 million patients in six months: Dr. Aurangzeb

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Ayub Medical Complex has provided Out Patient Door (OPD) facilities to 0.5 million patients during the first half of the year 2019.

The treatment facility to 0.158 million patients were provided at emergency free of cost including lab tests, diagnostics, medicines, and meal while 50000 patients were admitted and treated in different wards and 14000 were operated, says a press release.

Medical Director ATH Dr. Aurangzeb said that ATH is providing 24-hour services to the accidents, emergency and admitted patients, in the morning OPD starts from 8 am and culminates at 2 pm while in the evening the OPD starts from 2 pm to 8 pm.

Ayub Teaching Hospital is offering all facilities free of cost including laboratory tests, treatment, medicines, operation, and three times meal while the ATH lab is well equipped with state of the art testing machinery, he said.

Dr. Aurangzeb said ATH lab has examined more than 567000 specimens during the first half of the year 2019, Radiology department provided services to 60000 patients, CT scan 6000, ultrasound 2300, dialysis facilities to 6000 patients and ECG services to 35000 patients.

To overcome the shortage of staff and provide batter health services to the masses, he said we have hired services of 93 specialist doctors, 30 medical officers and 150 nurses with the approval of ATH board of governors.