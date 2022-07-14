ATH provides services efficiently to the people during Eid-ul-Adha vacations

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :During the three days of Eid, 8177 patients were examined and laboratory tests of 7568 patients were conducted at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH).

During the Eid vacations, various departments of ATH including Emergency, Medical, Surgical, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic, Pediatrics, ENT, Ophthalmology, Chest and Gastroenterology were fully functional.

This was disclosed by the ATH spokesperson Saifur Rehman Malik while sharing the performance of the hospital during the Eid-ul-Adha vacations with the media.

He further said that doctors have also performed 163 operations.

Similarly, 204 CT Scans were also conducted.

Ayub Teaching Hospital also continued to provide free medical treatment to the patients through the Health Facility Plus program following a better and more effective strategy under which 749 patients were admitted, the spokesperson said.

Saif ur Rehman said that during the Eid holidays, 152 babies were also born in the Gynecology Ward of the hospital. Doctors, nurses, paramedics and all other staff who were deputed during the Eid-ul-Adha performed their duties in a good manner.