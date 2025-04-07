Open Menu

ATH Provides Uninterrupted Medical Services During Eid Holidays

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2025 | 12:10 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Ayub Teaching Hospital remained fully functional throughout the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, providing continuous healthcare services to thousands of patients across various departments.

According to hospital officials, a total of 7,616 patients were examined during the Eid break, while 10,132 different laboratory tests were conducted.

The hospital’s emergency, medical, surgical, neurosurgery, orthopaedics, ENT, pediatrics, gynaecology and obstetrics, ophthalmology, pulmonology, neurology, and gastroenterology departments remained fully operational.

Despite the holidays, 130 surgeries of varying nature were successfully performed. Additionally, 242 patients underwent CT scans. The hospital continued to offer free treatment under the Sehat Sahulat Plus Program, with 2,217 patients admitted under the initiative.

In the gynaecology and obstetrics department, 174 childbirths were recorded during the Eid holidays.

To ensure seamless healthcare services, Dean and CEO Professor Dr. Saqib Malik and Hospital Director Dr. Dawood Iqbal personally visited the emergency department. They were accompanied by Deputy Director and Emergency In-Charge Dr. Junaid Sarwar Malik, Emergency Nursing Head Bibi Taj, and their dedicated team, who worked around the clock to serve the public.

Hospital administration ensured uninterrupted care in critical units and various wards by assigning duties to doctors, nurses, paramedics, and supporting staff across all departments. The commitment and dedication of the frontline medical team were praised for maintaining quality healthcare during the festive period.

