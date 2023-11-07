ATH Psychiatry department organizes a seminar on World Mental Health Day

Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Tuesday organized a daylong seminar on World Mental Health Day, The Head of the World Health Organization Dr Mahim Paul was the Special Guest

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Tuesday organized a daylong seminar on World Mental Health Day, The Head of the World Health Organization Dr Mahim Paul was the Special Guest.

Professor Dr Omar Farooq, Professor Dr Aftab Alam, Head of the Pakistan Psychiatric Society, Sikander Zaman, Professor Haroon Rashid, and Dr Memoona also addressed the session.

The seminar drew an audience comprising school teachers, healthcare professionals from various fields, and medical students. Professor Dr Aftab Alam, Head of the Psychiatry Department, emphasized the global significance of World Mental Health Day, highlighting its mission to raise awareness about the urgent need for mental health treatment, given the rising prevalence of mental health issues.

It was revealed that 10% of the population in the Hazara division, equivalent to 6 to 7 million people, grapples with mental health issues. However, there is currently no addiction treatment centre available for the general public in Hazara.

Initiatives are underway to establish a centre at Ayub Medical Complex.

The Psychiatry Department was initially established in Ayub Medical Complex in 1985 and became fully operational in 1998. The hospital's Outpatient Department (OPD) dedicates three days to examining mental health patients.

In recent years, significant steps have been taken to address mental health issues. In March 2019, a Student Council was established for students, and in October 2021, a centre for children with autism was inaugurated.

The organizers stressed that associating mental illnesses with madness is inaccurate, and patients should not be stigmatized. During the seminar, Moez, a fourth-year medical student, shared strategies for reducing psychological stress at the student level, while Dr. Memoona shed light on the prevalence of mental health issues in Pakistan and worldwide.