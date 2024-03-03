Open Menu

ATH Receives 155.55 Mln Rupees Grant For Flood Prevention, Infrastructure Development

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2024 | 12:30 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) The 95th session of the Board of Governors (BoG) of Ayub Medical Teaching Institution (AMTI) Sunday held at the Ayub Teaching Hospital to address critical infrastructure needs by securing a grant of 155.55 million rupees.

The meeting was chaired by the BOG member Javed Turk.

For the approval of this substantial amount the caretaker Chief Minister KP Justice (R) Arshad Hussain Shah played key role which was lauded by the AMTI board of director.

The allocated funds were reserved for vital projects aimed at mitigating flood risks and strengthening infrastructure within the Ayub Teaching Hospital and Ayub Medical College areas. Specifically, resources will be directed towards the construction of drainage systems to deter floodwaters.

During the meeting, the BOG outlined plans, including the launch of tendering processes through consulting bodies and committees, ensuring oversight for project implementation and timely completion.

The initiative underscores a concerted effort towards fortifying healthcare infrastructure and safeguarding against natural adversities, aligning with the institution's commitment to providing optimal care to patients and their families.

The meeting was attended by the BoD members including Asad Jadoon, Fawad Saleh, Jafar Shah, Iyaz Jadoon, Aftab Rabbani, and hospital executives. Deliberations focused on ongoing developmental endeavors, culminating in pivotal decisions geared towards enhancing patient services and facilities.

