ATH Strongly Rebuts Allegations Leveled In Daily The News Article

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2022 | 08:21 PM

Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) administration Monday categorically rejected the story "AGP detects Rs1billion irregularities in Ayub Teaching Hospital" by Arshad Aziz Malik published in the Daily News dated 12 Mar 2022 and said that it was published without hearing the hospital's point of view

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) administration Monday categorically rejected the story "AGP detects Rs1billion irregularities in Ayub Teaching Hospital" by Arshad Aziz Malik published in the Daily news dated 12 Mar 2022 and said that it was published without hearing the hospital's point of view.

It is a biased opinion of the writer with a purpose to defame the institution and impede the extensive developmental work under progress at ATH.

The ATH administration termed the article as an effort to create an aura of distrust and to dent the confidence of all those striving to improve the standard of health care delivery within the available resources. In the article it was needless to emphasize that the allegations leveled at the hospital as these were preliminary observations of the audit team without having heard the hospital's point of view.

Hospital replies will be put up and discussed in the Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) meeting with the audit team shortly and only paras that will remain unsettled will be forwarded to PAC. Therefore, drawing such an inference prior to DAC clearly reflects ignorance of the facts and malafide intentions of the writer.

None of the ATH accounts are illegal and all of them have undergone extensive AGP audit in previous years and no audit observations were made about any of these accounts. Similarly, all the procurements were made following the rules and regulations, which is the best utilization of the national exchequer and resulted in provision of better health care facilities to the common people of the regionAyub Teaching Hospital strongly rebuts these allegations which are contrary to the facts and a detailed reply will be soon made public.

