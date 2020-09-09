ATH to bear treatment expenses of 9 patients who lost eye sight: Dr. Asim

Chairman Board of Governors, Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Dr. Asim Yousuf has assured the patients who lost eyesight during treatment for a fair inquiry and for bearing all treatment expenses by the administration

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman Board of Governors, Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Dr. Asim Yousuf has assured the patients who lost eyesight during treatment for a fair inquiry and for bearing all treatment expenses by the administration.

He along with other board members visited the hospital on Wednesday to review the facilities and services provided to the patients.

During the visit, he inquired after the nine patients in Eye Department who lost their eyesight during the treatment adding that AHT will bear complete treatment cost of such patients.

Dr. Asim said ATH has played important role in fight against COVID-19 pandemic and admired the role of employees who have risked their lives to serve the masses during the outbreak.

Later, he distributed appreciation certificates amongst the employees.