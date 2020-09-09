UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ATH To Bear Treatment Expenses Of 9 Patients Who Lost Eye Sight: Dr. Asim

Umer Jamshaid 44 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 11:52 PM

ATH to bear treatment expenses of 9 patients who lost eye sight: Dr. Asim

Chairman Board of Governors, Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Dr. Asim Yousuf has assured the patients who lost eyesight during treatment for a fair inquiry and for bearing all treatment expenses by the administration

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman Board of Governors, Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Dr. Asim Yousuf has assured the patients who lost eyesight during treatment for a fair inquiry and for bearing all treatment expenses by the administration.

He along with other board members visited the hospital on Wednesday to review the facilities and services provided to the patients.

During the visit, he inquired after the nine patients in Eye Department who lost their eyesight during the treatment adding that AHT will bear complete treatment cost of such patients.

Dr. Asim said ATH has played important role in fight against COVID-19 pandemic and admired the role of employees who have risked their lives to serve the masses during the outbreak.

Later, he distributed appreciation certificates amongst the employees.

Related Topics

Visit All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Executive Council meeti ..

7 minutes ago

Emirates adds Moscow to its growing network

22 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed checks on conditions of victims o ..

1 hour ago

UAE-KSA Real Estate - Post - COVID-19 conference c ..

2 hours ago

Department of Community Development checks up on g ..

2 hours ago

Coalition forces intercept, destroy Houthi-launche ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.