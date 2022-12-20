ATH Urology ward claims 5th All Pakistan Urology League quiz award

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :The Urology Ward of Ayub Medical Teaching Hospital (ATH) on Tuesday claimed the 5th All Pakistan Urology League quiz award by surpassing all major hospitals across Pakistan.

Dean, Prof. Dr Umar Farooq paid rich tribute to the team of doctors who participated in the Urology competition and lauded them for making the name of their institution shine not only in Pakistan but also in the world.

According to the details, the team led by the Head of the Department Prof. Dr. Ahsan won the 5th All Pakistan Urology League Award, which was held at PC Lahore and participated by 32 leading hospitals including Shifa International and PIMS Islamabad, Agha Khan Karachi and others.

Dean Ayub Medical College and CEO Ayub Teaching Hospital Prof. Dr Umar Farooq and Medical Director Prof. Dr Alam Zeb Swati awarded certificates, gold medals, Rs. 0.3 million cash prize and the winning trophy to the ATH team.

Apart from Ayub teaching hospital, heads of various departments of other hospitals, and those who participated in the All Pakistan Urology League were also present in the ceremony.