UrduPoint.com

ATH Urology Ward Claims 5th All Pakistan Urology League Quiz Award

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2022 | 11:20 AM

ATH Urology ward claims 5th All Pakistan Urology League quiz award

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :The Urology Ward of Ayub Medical Teaching Hospital (ATH) on Tuesday claimed the 5th All Pakistan Urology League quiz award by surpassing all major hospitals across Pakistan.

Dean, Prof. Dr Umar Farooq paid rich tribute to the team of doctors who participated in the Urology competition and lauded them for making the name of their institution shine not only in Pakistan but also in the world.

According to the details, the team led by the Head of the Department Prof. Dr. Ahsan won the 5th All Pakistan Urology League Award, which was held at PC Lahore and participated by 32 leading hospitals including Shifa International and PIMS Islamabad, Agha Khan Karachi and others.

Dean Ayub Medical College and CEO Ayub Teaching Hospital Prof. Dr Umar Farooq and Medical Director Prof. Dr Alam Zeb Swati awarded certificates, gold medals, Rs. 0.3 million cash prize and the winning trophy to the ATH team.

Apart from Ayub teaching hospital, heads of various departments of other hospitals, and those who participated in the All Pakistan Urology League were also present in the ceremony.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad World Gold All From Million

Recent Stories

PM directs authorities concerned not to burden ele ..

PM directs authorities concerned not to burden electricity, gas consumers

15 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 December 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th December 2022

2 hours ago
 Ballon D'Or winner Benzema ends tumultuous France ..

Ballon D'Or winner Benzema ends tumultuous France career

11 hours ago
 Russia, Belarus Discussed Energy Price Parameters ..

Russia, Belarus Discussed Energy Price Parameters - Putin

11 hours ago
 Russian Representatives Will Participate in Terror ..

Russian Representatives Will Participate in Terrorist Attack Investigation in CA ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.