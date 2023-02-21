UrduPoint.com

Athar Ayub Ch Nominated President Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Sports Association

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2023 | 09:05 PM

Athar Ayub Ch nominated president Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Sports Association

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Bashir Ahmad has assigned additional responsibilities of President FESCO Sports Association to Athar Ayub Chaudhry Director General (HR) FESCO

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Bashir Ahmad has assigned additional responsibilities of President FESCO Sports Association to Athar Ayub Chaudhry Director General (HR) FESCO.

Earlier, he was performing his duties as General Secretary FESCO Sports Association for the last five years. � He is also manager of FESCO cricket as well as Kabaddi Team (Asian Style).

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said that various circles of FESCO have expressed happiness over nomination of Athar Ayub Ch as President FESCO Sports Association and hoped that he will continue to prove his dedication and commitment to FESCO Sports and take it to greater heights.

Meanwhile, President FESCO Sports Association Athar Ayub Chaudhry thanked the Chairman FESCO board of Director Malik Tahsin Awan and Chief Executive FESCO Engineer Bashir Ahmed for handing over new responsibilities and expressed his determination that he will try his best to fulfill the trust of both personalities and perform his responsibilities in a good manner so that FESCO sports could show best performance.

