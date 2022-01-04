UrduPoint.com

An author of over hundred books Athar Iqbal's new book 'Aik Muhawarah Aik Kahani' (One Idiom One Tale) has been published

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :An author of over hundred books Athar Iqbal's new book 'Aik Muhawarah Aik Kahani' (One Idiom One Tale) has been published.

The book containing more than one hundred tales is a pleasant addition to the literature written for children in Urdu.

Athar Iqbal has written 101 stories around one urdu idiom each so that the children could learn the language from the book besides being entertained by it.

'Aik Muhawarah Aik Kahani' narrate short stories with a moral to explain some most common Urdu idioms. Each story in the book is also illustrated with cartoon characters.

The author had earlier employed the same style in the three editions of his book 'Aik Kahawat Aik Kahani' (One Proverb One Story) with a total of 303 stories.

The first and second editions of that book won the National Book Foundation's Children Literature Awards in 2000 and 2001.

The stories in the book have been arranged according to the alphabetical order of the 101 idioms. Due to its linguistic element, the book can not only be read as an accessory to curricular books but it can also be read by the children to spend their leisure time.

Athar Iqbal is currently serving as the director of the Urdu implementation department under the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

