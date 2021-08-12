UrduPoint.com

Athlete Arshad Nadeem Receives Rousing Welcome At Native Town

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

Athlete Arshad Nadeem receives rousing welcome at native town

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistani star athlete Arshad Nadeem received rousing welcome upon arrival at his native district on Thursday.

Athlete Arshad Nadeem called on Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi at his office.

DC presented bouquet and shield to the national hero.

He said that Arshad Nadeem has performed well during Olympics and paid rich tribute to the athlete over matchless performance despite limited resources.

He directed the sports department to supervise sports activities dedicatedly.

