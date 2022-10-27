Athletes delegation visits Punjab Safe Cities Authority

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :A delegation of athletes, participating in the 73rd edition of Punjab Games, visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), here on Thursday .

The delegation consisted of 50 male and female athletes from Gilgit-Baltistan. They explored the city of Lahore through the safe cities cameras.

The athletes expressed keen interest in the features of women safety app. The delegation visited the Operations and Monitoring Centre, Emergency 15 system, Electronic Data Analysis Centre and the Media Management Centre where they were briefed about the working and key features.

The PSCA spokesperson said that organising such sporting events would help produce future stars. He said that sports and youth exchange programmes were important in provincial coordination.

The integrated system of Punjab Safe Cities Authority and advanced technology were helping in the peaceful conduct of international sports in Pakistan, he concluded.