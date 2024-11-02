- Home
Athletes Highlight Countries As Ambassadors: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi
Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2024 | 08:28 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Saturday said that sports is playing vital role among countries, emphasized the role of athletes as ambassadors of their own country.
He said this during a signing ceremony for a sponsorship agreement with squash player Ahsan Ayaz here at the Governor's House.
Kundi remarked on the historic dominance of Pakistani players in squash, citing a decline in the sport following the era of legendary player Jan Sher Khan.
He expressed his commitment to fostering young talent and highlighted plans for various sports activities in the province soon.
During the ceremony, CEO of Zakoori Group of Industries, Ayub Khan Zakoori, and the young squash player signed the memorandum of understanding.
Kundi praised the spirit and creativity of youth as essential for national development, promising to continue supporting initiatives that harness their potential.
He stressed that ongoing sponsorship of athletes is crucial for the growth of sports and encouragement of young talent, asserting that the doors of the Governor's House are open for all athletes.
This collaboration, he said, would boost athletes' morale and positively impact their performance.
In a subsequent media interaction, Kundi highlighted the importance of promoting religious tourism and said his efforts to lift restrictions on foreign tourists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He pointed out that security remains a paramount concern, criticizing the provincial government's lack of focus on improving the situation.
Kundi mentioned his participation in an all-party conference at the Chief Minister's House aimed at addressing peace and security issues, adding he has written to the Prime Minister regarding the deteriorating security situation in the province especially in southern districts where police and other personnel have been targeted.
He called for a united front against terrorism to ensure peace and stability in the region.
The Governor lauded the efforts of NAVTTC Chairperson Gulmina Bilal and Zakoori Group of Industries to support the youth and highlight their skills.
