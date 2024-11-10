Athletes To Be Selected Purely On Merit For 'Quaid-e-Azam Trophy': Sports Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2024 | 06:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Sindh Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar on Sunday announced that athletes who excel in the trials would be selected for the 'Quaid-e-Azam Trophy' and warned that selectors will be held accountable for any injustice to the players.
He shared these views while briefing the media here at United Stadium.
He emphasized that Sindh’s squad will be selected through open trials across multiple sports, ensuring that talent would be given a fair platform.
The minister also reviewed the trials for the women’s football team aiming to participate in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.
Muhammad Bux Mahar expressed pride in the role of the Sindh Government in promoting sports and stated, "It is a source of immense pride that the Sindh Department of Sports has organized these trials for the girls' football team.
In a society like ours, seeing young women playing football is truly inspiring."
Highlighting the ongoing efforts to uplift sports in the province, he noted that the Sindh Government will continue supporting initiatives aimed at sports development. He said that the department plans to organize the National Games in February, followed by the Sindh Games, underscoring its commitment to expanding sporting opportunities in the region.
Over 45 young female footballers participated in the trials, showcasing their skills and determination, he maintained.
The minister also directed the selectors to ensure that team selection is based strictly on merit and applauded the enthusiasm and commitment displayed by the young women athletes.
