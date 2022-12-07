Athletic boys competitions held

:Under the aegis of Sports Department, SOS Village athletic boys competitions were held at Jhang Road, here on Wednesday.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Under the aegis of sports Department, SOS Village athletic boys competitions were held at Jhang Road, here on Wednesday.

More than 50 players took part in different events: 50-metre, 100-metre, 400-metre relay and long jump.

Later, prizes were distributed among the first, second and third position holders in all categories.