Open Menu

Athletics Championship Begins

Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2023 | 06:27 PM

Athletics championship begins

The Inter-Collegiate Athletics championship began at Jhang Road grounds, here on Thursday, under the aegis of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) The Inter-Collegiate Athletics championship began at Jhang Road grounds, here on Thursday, under the aegis of the board of Intermediate and Secondary education, Faisalabad.

Commissioner Silwat Saeed was chief guest at the opening ceremony. Students from 23 colleges across the division are taking part in different boys and girls competitions including long jump, high jump, shot put, discus throw, etc.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Road Jhang BISE From

Recent Stories

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

4 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

4 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

5 hours ago
 Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

6 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

7 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

7 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

7 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

7 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

8 hours ago
 SJC issues show cause notice to Justice Mazahar Al ..

SJC issues show cause notice to Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi

8 hours ago
 President, PM express condolences on demise of for ..

President, PM express condolences on demise of former Chinese PM Li Keqiang

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan