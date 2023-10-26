Athletics championship begins

The Inter-Collegiate Athletics championship began at Jhang Road grounds, here on Thursday, under the aegis of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) The Inter-Collegiate Athletics championship began at Jhang Road grounds, here on Thursday, under the aegis of the board of Intermediate and Secondary education, Faisalabad.

Commissioner Silwat Saeed was chief guest at the opening ceremony. Students from 23 colleges across the division are taking part in different boys and girls competitions including long jump, high jump, shot put, discus throw, etc.