Athletics championship concludes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The U-16 boys and girls inter-tehsil athletics championship concluded at tartan track, here on Wednesday, under district sports department.

The players from 6 tehsils took part in 9 competitions including 100 metre, 200 metre, 300 metre, 400 metre, 800 metre, 400X4 relay, Javelin throw, shot put, high jump and long jump.

In girls contests, a team from tehsil Faisalabad, while in boys contest, tehsil Saddar Faisalabad secured positions.

A district athlete team was also selected on the occasion.

District Officer Sport Sajida Latif and others were present.