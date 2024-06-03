Athletics training camp starts

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) A two-month free summer athletics training camp began at the ground of Government High school, Chak No 239-RB, Khanoana here on Monday.

Divisional sports Officer Tariq Nazir inaugurated the camp while Dr Saeed Javed, Chairperson Department of Physical education and Sports Sciences, Government College University, Faisalabad was also present.