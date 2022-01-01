(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Ayub Teaching Hospital's (ATH) board of Governors (BoG) has appointed Brig. (R) Dr. Mustahsan as Hospital Director and Faheem Khan as Finance Director.

The posts of Hospital and Finance directors were vacant for the last few months while two former ATH Medical Superintendents and a director were also the candidates for the both vacant posts.

The ATH selection committee has completed the interviews following the advertisement published in the newspapers for both the posts and shortlisted six suitable candidates including Brig. (R) Mustahsan, Fahad Khan, former MS Dr. Zafeer Hussain, Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed, former Director ATH Dr. Athar Lodhi, Brig. (R) Junaid, Col. (R) Hamid.

Later, the Names were sent to BoG. The BoG meeting held on Friday decided to appoint Brig. (R) Dr. Mustahsan as Hospital Director and Faheem Khan as Director Finance.