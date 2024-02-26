Open Menu

Atif Aleem Writes To PTI Chief Election Commissioner To Notify His Name As Party Chairman

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2024 | 01:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) PTI leader Atif Aleem has written a letter to chief election commissioner PTI Rauf Hassan requesting him to notify his name as party chairman.

According to the letter, Aleem said that he had been elected as chairman of PTI as per the election rules, adding that according to the resolution of the general body and the election schedule, no one except him had submitted the papers for the chairmanship.

He said that as per the directives of the party’s chief election commissioner, he submitted his papers before February 2 and there was no other candidate in the row therefore he had been elected as unopposed chairman of PTI.

He further said that on February 2 he came to know through social media about the postponement of the party’s election, which was announced by Barrister Gohar on behalf of the founder of PTI.

Aleem further sought the list of all the candidates who were elected unopposed from all over the country, said the letter.

