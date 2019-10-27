UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Entertain Fans In Saudi Arabia

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 01:48 PM

Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan entertain fans in Saudi Arabia

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th October, 2019) oncert was entirely sold out with fans eager to attend the evening to enjoy the musical experience.RIYADH, October 27 (Online): Famed Pakistani singers Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan have entertained Indian and Pakistani fans at a concert held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The concert was entirely sold out with fans eager to attend the evening to enjoy the musical experience.Thanking his fans on their overwhelming response, Aslam in a Twitter message said, "I am grateful to all the fans who attended the show.

I had always wanted to perform in Saudi Arabia and I thank each and every one of you for liking the show. I enjoyed performing Tajdar-e-Haram with all of you."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Twitter Riyadh Saudi Arabia Atif Aslam Rahat Fateh Ali Khan October All

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 27, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Realme launched Pakistanâ€™s real #64MPQuadCameraX ..

13 hours ago

Guardiola wants more from Man City, Silva under fi ..

14 hours ago

Some anchors of private channels were claiming tha ..

14 hours ago

Prime minister greets Hindu citizens on Diwali

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.