Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan entertain fans in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, October 27 (Online): Famed Pakistani singers Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan have entertained Indian and Pakistani fans at a concert held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The concert was entirely sold out with fans eager to attend the evening to enjoy the musical experience.Thanking his fans on their overwhelming response, Aslam in a Twitter message said, "I am grateful to all the fans who attended the show.

I had always wanted to perform in Saudi Arabia and I thank each and every one of you for liking the show. I enjoyed performing Tajdar-e-Haram with all of you."