Atif Bokhari Discusses Creation Of Digital Ecosystem With VEON CEO

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 39 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 05:47 PM

Atif Bokhari discusses creation of digital ecosystem with VEON CEO

The Minister of state says digital ecosystem will support digital driven economy in Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 21st, 2020) Minister of State Atif Bokhari said that he discussed creation of digital ecosystem with VEON Co-CEO Sergi Herrero.

Taking to Twitter, Atif Bokhari said that Herrero expressed satisfaction with company’s growth trajectory & was optimistic about continued growth potential in market offers.

He wrote: “Pleased to meet Mr. Sergi Herrero, Co-CEO VEON. We discussed creation of a digital ecosystem that supports digital driven economy in Pak. Mr. Herrero expressed satisfaction with company’s growth trajectory & was optimistic about continued growth potential our market offers,”.

Atif Bokhari also said: “He was briefed about current investment policy that focuses on market stability which serves to promote investor interest.

@investinpak will support Jazz/VEON to further expand digital services in Pak,”.

The minister said that it is step towards advancing Pakistan’s health sector, strengthening domestic industry and expanding export potential.

Earlier today, PM Imran Khan had also tweeted that the country was heading towards positive directions in terms of financial stability. He also shared facts about the national economy.

