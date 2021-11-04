Atif directs completion of formalities for IT sector projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Science & Information Technology (S&IT), Atif Khan has directed the authorities for giving final shape to formalities of all development schemes of the IT sector to begin practical work on them soon.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting to review progress on developmental schemes initiated under KP Information Technology board here on Thursday. Besides Secretary S&IT Department, Dr Amber Ali, Managing Director KP IT Board, Ali Mahmood and other concerned authorities also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the provincial minister was given detailed briefing on various projects like Digital City Haripur, Digital Economy & Skill Centre, Shankar (Mardan), and establishment of Citizens' Facilitation Centres in all districts, Gandhara Digital Complex Swat, Special Technology Zone Mardan, IT Park Abbottabad and paper work on establishment of digital contact in merged districts.

The provincial minister said that the completion of IT sector development schemes beside promotion of the Information and Communication Technology Industry and digital economy would also generate the opportunities of training youth in advanced digital technology.

Similarly, he said that the establishment of the Citizens' Facilitation Centers in all districts would guarantee the provision of basic facilities to the people through one-window operation.